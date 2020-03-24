If Covid-19 cancels your wedding, you should get a full refund: consumer goods ombud

“Based on our interpretation of the spirit and intent of the Consumer Protection Act [CPA], consumers have a right to a full refund in these circumstances,” says consumer goods and services ombud Magauta Mphahlele.

“But if a postponement is possible, we urge consumers to take this option, rather than request a refund, to minimise the impact on suppliers who are also not at fault,” she said.

Sarah Desmarais, who has had to cancel her April 4 wedding, told TimesLIVE that large payments had been made in full to her wedding planner, including for decor costs, but she would not consider any refunds.

“We will not be able to refund any amount at this stage,” the wedding planner told the couple in an e-mail, “as we simply don’t have the funds to do this. We have had 23 postponed weddings, which has impacted us drastically.”

The gathering restriction, coupled with the serving of alcohol restriction and increasingly urgent calls for non-essential gatherings to be called off completely, has had a “brutal” impact on the wedding industry, says Cape Town-based live wedding painter Mary-Ann Wiggill.

“Wedding vendors are for the most part entrepreneurs and freelancers, running their businesses either solo or as small teams. Our businesses are ill-equipped for the mass onslaught of requests from couples to cancel their weddings or reschedule their dates,” she said.

Wedding vendor Facebook groups have been flooded with requests for advice on enforcing cancellation clauses in contracts - or what to do when a client wants to push ahead with their large wedding.

On their social platforms they are urging their clients to postpone, not cancel. For many, opening their e-mail inboxes has become a task they dread.

Stella Uys, a photographer based in Gauteng, is facing losses of more than R200,000 over the next few months.

“My bookings have been just about wiped out. I have only one wedding left - for mid-June - and if that gets cancelled that’s it, zero income,” she said.

Postponements carry their own challenges.