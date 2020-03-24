Heartwarming snaps of doctors, nurses, soldiers and police pledging service to SA
Images of doctors, nurses, military staff and police pledging to serve their commander-in-chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa, after he announced a national lockdown from midnight on Thursday have been widely circulated.
Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday night in what has been described as a “wartime speech” by many, as the country implements measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“It is clear from the development of the disease in other countries and from our own modelling that immediate, swift and extraordinary action is required if we are to prevent a human catastrophe of enormous proportions in our country.”
The president applauded doctors and nurses for responding to the call of duty.
“On behalf of the nation, I would also like to thank the health workers, our doctors, nurses and paramedics who are on the front-line of the pandemic, our teachers, border officials, police and traffic officers, and all the other people who have been leading our response.”
Whether it's praise for those out in the field, families paying tribute to their loved ones or doctors, nurses and military personnel sharing selfies of themselves, these heartwarming snaps have gone viral.
Dear Lord🙏🏽 I’m ready to serve my country please protect me #CoronavirusInSA #LockdownSA #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/yEkvUAmTS3— Fulu Mulaudzi (@mulaudzibeverly) March 23, 2020
Dear Lord please keep my baby brother safe, I know he had pledged to protect and serve the nation, but please protect him also and this sad times. #SANDF pic.twitter.com/XzH000Zdqt— Ms Zan📿🇿🇦 (@Zaza_Masetlane) March 23, 2020
Those who can stay, please— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) March 22, 2020
Stay home!#CoronavirusInSA pic.twitter.com/IFo2LMM9ew
I pledge to serve and defend my country and it's people even at the risk of my own life...🇿🇦— Feebs® (@Fabianhdw1) March 23, 2020
Soldier on...#SANDF#Covid19SA#Lockdown21SA#CoronavirusInSA#ShutdownSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/5x5mQlqKzL
Dear Reneilwe and everyone deployed.— Prince Vusi Mdaki (@Prince_Mdaki) March 24, 2020
I can imagine any Mbokodo who may be asked in this century what she did to make her life worthwhile, I think you can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction "You served in the SANDF.”
God bless SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/cxxY1Uqm66
Our mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers are serving the country. They took an oath. Zubakhusele Thixo #21daysLockdown pic.twitter.com/zAl7ROse64— Sinovuyo Sebakeng (@SinoSebakeng) March 23, 2020