Fish farm appeal extension granted — again

A miscommunication has caused confusion around an extension on an appeal in a fish farm lawsuit after the date was extended, cancelled and then extended again.

On Friday, Anchor Environmental Consultants sent out a message stating that a 10-day extension had been granted due to the global coronavirus pandemic and then later cancelled the new date.

On Monday officials confirmed that there appeared to be a “miscommunication” and that the appeal process deadline had in fact been extended.

The appeal was due to close on March 19 but due to the outbreak the consultancy said the closing date for appeals had been pushed back to April 2.

Consultancy representative Safiyya Sedick said in an e-mail on Thursday that the period had been extended until April 2, but a day later Sedick sent another e-mail stating the extension was withdrawn.

On Monday, Sedick released another e-mail stating that they had, once again, extended the deadline to April 2.

The move has left environmental conservancy group Algoa Bay Conservation wanting answers as to why the deadline was shifted at the last minute and residents only informed on the day.