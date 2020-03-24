Even indoors and at home, self-isolating is hard work

Social distancing and self-isolation became de rigeur after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a national state of disaster this week. But many are having a tough time of it.

Tiffany Gore, 30, a hotel guest relations manager, travelled to London on holiday earlier this month and has had to isolate herself after coming home from a high-risk area.

“It has been quite a challenge because I still live at home and my father is high-risk because he has prostate cancer and has recently gone for treatment,” she said.

Gore says she’s had to stay in her bedroom the entire time and can only leave either when no one is home or when she needs to use the kitchen.

“I have to be very careful with everything I touch and have to make sure it all gets sanitised afterwards.”