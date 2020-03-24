Covid-19 no joke, says former PE man who tested positive

A former Port Elizabeth man who tested positive for Covid-19 has detailed how in hindsight he wished he had taken the virus more seriously.

Now, knowing better, Johannesburg-based Lunga Nombewu is urging all South Africans to practise social distancing and obey the rules stipulated by the government, to stand a chance against the virus.

Nombewu, 41, travelled to France and Cuba for work between March 6 and 16 and showed no symptoms of the virus upon his return.

The temperature screenings at the OR Tambo International Airport all came out normal, he said.

However, upon hearing the news of US actor Idris Elba testing positive while asymptomatic, Nombewu decided to get tested on the day of his return and self-isolate while awaiting his results.

His results came out as positive on Sunday, he said.

Speaking to The Herald on Monday, Nombewu said he was in self-quarantine at home, with his wife and two children while awaiting their results.

“At the time I travelled, it wasn’t as serious yet, even in Paris and Cuba but when I returned to SA, I could see it was intense with confirmed cases increasing rapidly,” he said.

SA recorded its first confirmed case on March 7 and travel bans and other precautions to mitigate the impact of the virus were announced on March 15.

“I wanted to test immediately after I landed but was told I needed a letter from a doctor since I showed no symptoms.

But the first doctor I went to said there was no need to test because I seemed fine.

“When I got home I notified my family that I would need to self-isolate until I could get tested, so we immediately set up a room and bathroom for me alone ,” he said.