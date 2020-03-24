Coronavirus won’t kill artists’ creative spirit

What do three actors and one ordinary bloke who is cajoled into giving “jazz hands” on demand do when they are in coronavirus lockdown?

For Rebecca Amy Wood, a Bay performer living in Spain, the answer is, make a song and dance of it.

Wood, 27, her boyfriend Eddie Friend, 40, and their British housemates Sammie Amery, 28, and Joe Philpotts, 30, are in lockdown in Spain — but they are not letting that get them down.

Taking inspiration from Abba’s Thank You For The Music and Queen’s Crazy Little Thing Called Love, the housemates sing and dance their hearts out — before posting videos online — in an attempt to cheer others up at a time when Wood says inspiration is needed.

Wood, a former Rother-Swain Drama Studio pupil, now works for La Tourné Teatro, a touring children’s theatre company based in Valencia, Spain.

Of course, there is no touring happening at the moment, so Wood, her fellow thespians Amery and Philpotts and boyfriend Friend, from Mossel Bay, are spending quite some time together.

“Just over a week ago schools closed in Spain which left us all with cancelled tours,” Wood said, adding that Spain had been in full lockdown for just over a week.

She explained that Spaniards had developed a charming habit of all standing on their balconies at 8pm to clap for those providing services, like doctors and nurses.