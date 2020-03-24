Comair to send staff home, suspend all flights during lockdown

As the number of people infected with Covid-19 continues to rise, Comair has announced it will suspend its British Airways and kulula.com flights from Thursday.

“We will resume with our scheduled flights on Sunday April 19 2020. Comair will try to accommodate customers wanting to travel over the next two days, subject to availability and fare differences. We will not operate any flights on Thursday March 26,” the airline's CEO Wrenelle Stander on Tuesday.

“Effective March 27 2020 until April 17 2020, all Comair employees will be staying at home. Where possible, employees will work from home. Our operations will be shut down.”

It encouraged customers who wished to alter their bookings to do so via e-mail.

“Customers who wish to change their travel date can do so for free; no change of booking fee will be charged; only a fare difference may apply.