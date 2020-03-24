Animals under threat from Covid-19 ripple effects at shelters

The spread of the coronavirus is affecting the wellbeing of animals in shelters.

On Friday, SPCA general manager in Sandton Ralph Hohos said the organisation had to cancel three fundraising events last week.

The decision followed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 15 that gatherings of more than 100 people would be prohibited.

Hohos said the centre relied on funds raised at these events to keep its doors open and the animals alive.

“The money covers the salaries of our staff, the vets who attend to the medical needs of the animals and their food.

“We have two vets. One is with us full time and the other is part time.”

On Facebook on Friday morning, the SPCA appealed for donations.

“The response has been good so far. People are donating and sharing our post on their community Facebook groups as well,” Hohos said.

He said the worst-case scenario for the SPCA if the coronavirus continued to spread would be closing its doors and euthanising animals.

“If we can’t feed them, why would we keep them? But we don’t want to get to this point,” he said.