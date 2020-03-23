WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19
President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the outcome of a meeting with business and political party leaders on ways to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and also #SABCNews #CoronavirusSA on Social Media.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on SA's plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Monday.
Ramaphosa on Sunday morning met with business leaders at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to discuss the affect the disaster is having on businesses and the economy at large.
He has also consulted faith leaders and politicians since his declaration on March 15 of the national state of disaster.