Virus restrictions give public protector a reprieve from impeachment threat

Beleaguered public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been given a reprieve in her ongoing battle against possible impeachment — because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mkhwebane’s lawyers are seeking an urgent interdict to block National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise from proceeding with an inquiry into the public protector’s fitness to hold office, pending her challenge to that inquiry process.

The application, which is being opposed by Modise and the DA, was due to be argued on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, Mkhwebane’s attorney Theo Seanego wrote to judge president John Hlophe to ask that the case be indefinitely postponed “due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent suspension of the business of the National Assembly until further notice, including the processing of the motion for the impeachment of the incumbent public protector”.

Seanego said all the parties involved in this increasingly acrimonious case, which has seen both Mkhwebane and Modise seek personal costs orders against each other, had agreed to the indefinite postponement.

Mkhwebane launched her legal action after Modise granted a motion, by DA’s acting chief whip Natasha Mazzone, that initiated a process that could lead to her facing an inquiry to hold office, earlier this year.

The DA contends that the scathing court rulings given against Mkhwebane in the Reserve Bank and Estina Dairy Farm scam cases clearly demonstrate that she is incompetent, biased and dishonest.

Mkhwebane maintains that these rulings cannot be used as a basis for her removal from office and are merely the “opinions” of the judges involved.