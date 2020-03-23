Trade in pangolin linked to Covid-19 outbreak

Among the multiple unknowns spawned by Covid-19, two things are clear: the origin of the virus in a market in central China, and the need to clamp down on illegalities in the wildlife trade industry.

That’s the view of Traffic, the global wildlife trade monitoring network, which spoke to The Herald about the virus this week.

As the first reports of Covid-19 emerged in December 2019, Chinese researchers got to work in the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, to where the movements of the first infected person had been traced.

On February 7, they announced at a press conference that they had identified the pangolin – a small scaly anteater, considered to be the most trafficked wild mammal in the world – as the potential source of Covid-19. Genetic sequences drawn from the animal and “patient zero” showed a 99% similarity.

Just over a month later, the science has not yet been finalised.

But the initial research findings and the link to previous Coronaviruses like the one that caused the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) epidemic in 2003, which was found to have been transmitted to people by the civet, a highly traded mongoose-like creature native to tropical Africa and Asia, pointed the same way, Traffic senior programme officer, Markus Bergener, said.

Bergener said markets like the one at Wuhan were extraordinary focal points.

“They put people in close proximity, under often unhygienic conditions, with highly stressed wild animals, which have been brought in from all over the world.“

He said Traffic worked together with a wide range of government and private sector stakeholders in a wide range of countries around the world.

“The objective is to ensure that trade in wildlife is both legal and sustainable. Although it is not a direct part of our work, Traffic also strongly supports the humane treatment of wild animals in trade.”

He said he felt that the Covid-19 crisis would raise awareness of the illegal wildlife trade and its potentially catastrophic impacts on human health and the global economy, as well as on the species concerned and associated ecosystems.

“This awareness will play a role in ensuring the success of initiatives to tackle the illegal wildlife trade, not only in China but in all wildlife source, transit and market states.”