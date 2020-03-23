Summerstrand resident in isolation after contact with Covid-19 case

An elderly Summerstrand resident who was in direct contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 is asymptomatic and in isolation, as are those with whom she has been in contact.

That was the word from Echo Foundation CEO Dean Gurney.

The Echo Foundation manages the Summerstrand Kruger Gardens retirement facility in which the woman lives.

Gurney was answering questions following a flurry of social media posts about the woman who had travelled to a wedding in Cape Town only to find out later that someone she had interacted with at the wedding had tested positive.

On Sunday, Gurney said the woman had attended the Cape Town wedding last week and on returning home had heard the news that a guest who lives in Australia had tested positive.

Gurney said the guest had flown out of Cape Town and into Johannesburg before boarding a flight to Australia where he was tested.

“The second we became aware, on Friday, she and her direct contacts went into isolation. No-one has exhibited any symptoms,” Gurney said.