Second Covid-19 case in Eastern Cape | province 'baffled' at how tourist was allowed to travel

The Eastern Cape government is implementing stringent measures to prevent tourists spreading coronavirus in the province.

This comes after a German tourist, who is part of a tour group at Chintsa's Crawford's Beach Lodge, tested positive for the virus, reports DispatchLIVE.

The group arrived at the resort on Friday night. On Saturday night, the infected tourist received a call to say he had tested positive for the virus.

The provincial health department is “baffled” at how the tourist was allowed to travel, as he had reported symptoms in KwaZulu-Natal.