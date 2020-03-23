Playdates are not OK, doctors warn

Paediatricians have called on parents to stop all playdates in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, with local doctors warning that children, especially, can be asymptomatic carriers.

Dr Greg Boden, of Gebers & Partners, appealed to moms and dads in the Eastern Cape, especially Port Elizabeth, to remember that social distancing was key to curbing the Covid-19 pandemic.

His partner, Dr Dave Purchase, agreed.

Their call comes as kiddies’ venues across the city made similar decisions during the course of the weekend to close shop for fear of escalating the spread of the virus.

Kidz Play Park at Windsor said earlier on Sunday that they had made the difficult decision to temporarily close the Circular Drive play park.

Similarly, the popular Coffee and Kids Company in Fairview announced on its Facebook page that in light of the outbreak and with public places not being an option for parents at this stage, they had resolved to close the shop until further notice.

“Playdates are not OK,” Boden said.

“The only way we can protect the elderly and people with underlying illnesses is by social isolation.

“Even though there are no reported positive coronavirus cases [in Nelson Mandela Bay], the feeling is we are already surrounded by it.”

According to Boden, children were often asymptomatic (did not display signs of being ill) but would then pass it on to adults.

The older population — or those with underlying medical conditions — are most at risk.

“I believe this is one of the reasons the Italians were so badly affected.

“Please keep isolated and spread the word.”

Some parents said they had also been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel their children’s upcoming birthday parties for the same reason.

Benjamin Claassen of Walmer said he had taken the decision to postpone his daughter Amelia’s first birthday party because as a family they had decided to limit all social engagements.

“It’s sad but it had to be done. This is the time for us all to be very cautious.”

He hoped that they could still celebrate her milestone later in the year.

“A week after we took the decision to cancel the party which was due to be held next weekend, I noticed that many other parents had done the same,” Claassen said.