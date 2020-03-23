Meet your street vendor: Steven Dennis
Street vendor Steven Dennis is always ready to greet you with a smile and a copy of your favourite read.
Name & Surname: Steven Dennis
Nickname: Gardy
Date of birth: 15 September
Which intersection/road are you based at? Westbourne and Albany Intersection
How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? 34 years
What time do you get to work? 4:45 am
Do you have regular customers? Yes
How did you come about the role to sell newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.
What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? The friendliness of my customers.
Who or what is the most important thing to you? My wife.
What are your hobbies? I just enjoy relaxing and getting ready for work the next day.
What is the story of your career? I enjoy the gifts that I have received from my customers and I really appreciate them a lot.
Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes
Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes
What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? Jobs section.
Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, my customers are my first priority and they are always happy.
Who is your favourite sports team? Springboks.
What is your favourite food? Noodles.
Any other comments: Thank you to everyone for the support over the years.