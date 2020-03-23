Ex-PE singer’s poignant family story told in new film

The worldwide premiere of Christian romantic faith-based movie, I Still Believe, has been an opportunity for former Port Elizabeth singer Adrienne Camp to share her family’s poignant story — including in her hometown.

Adrienne, née Liesching, the wife of well-known US singer Jeremy Camp, said the first country she looked for was SA when a list of countries where the movie would show was finalised.

I Still Believe details Jeremy’s faith in God during trying times when he lost his first wife, Melissa, to ovarian cancer just three months after they were married, and his journey of recovery from that heartbreak until he met Adrienne.

The film, based on Jeremy’s song of the same name, premiered in 80 countries and opened in SA cinemas on March 18.

“The most exciting thing about the movie for both Jeremy and I is having it shown in so many different countries and, of course, as soon as I got the list of the countries I looked to see if SA was included, because though I’ve lived away from home for 19 years I am still a South African,” Adrienne said.

The former Victoria Park High School pupil left SA in 1999 to tour the US with then well-known Port Elizabeth rock band The Benjamin Gate, for which she was lead singer.

She met Jeremy during a tour in 2002, and they married in December 2003.

“His story about himself and Melissa touched me and inspired me.

“I was blown away by their story of faith, and how strong both were, and it touched me deep into my heart,” Adrienne said.

“The biggest thing I’d love people to take away from the movie is that there is hope even in the midst of the hardest time.

“Jeremy and I found that hope in Jesus, but even for people who are not believers I pray that this movie gives hope and shows that none of us are immune to hardships,” she said.