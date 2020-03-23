EC now has two Covid-19 cases, but mourners and revellers unfazed

Earlier on Sunday, the municipality announced the closure of beaches and resorts, and when asked about the funeral, municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said metro police had been too busy dealing with those closures.

“Metro police had their hands full to enforce the closure of beaches, resorts and other municipal facilities that had to be closed since new directives came through and we officially implemented it from this morning [Sunday]," he said.

Metro police chief Yolande Faro said they had received no official feedback about the funeral, adding the SAPS should answer questions on the matter, as it had attended to a complaint about the gathering.

When asked about the large funerals, police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said she had escalated the matter to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.

Kinana said it had been sent to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidu.

Naidu said: “The regulation has only just been passed.

“We are not going to provide a blow-by-blow account.

“It will suffice to say at this stage that it is expected of every person in SA to comply with the regulations."

Metro police were out on the streets looking for offenders breaking the liquor ban.

Baron said: “Patrols are ongoing. Friday and Saturday we covered the western suburbs, and we are expanding to the townships and other suburbs.”

Over the weekend, bars and pubs in the western areas were quiet, but the northern areas and townships were abuzz with activities.

As Saturday was a public holiday, pubs and taverns should have closed at 1pm.

However, a tavern owner in Motherwell, who did not want to be named, said he would not close before 6pm.

When asked if he was aware of the new regulation he said yes.

“As you can see it is busy.

“We might close around 6pm today [Saturday]; I’m not sure.

“I am also looking out for the police.

“If they don’t come then I’ll close a bit later,” he said.

Most taverns in Motherwell were open for business until 6pm on Saturday.

One tavern near the Motherwell Police Station in Nu 10 was closed, but people were seen buying liquor through the gate.

Most taverns in Kwazakhele were closed, but some allowed customers to buy takeaways.

The Herald spoke to patrons at a tavern in Zwide, where a 32-year-old man — who asked not to be named — — said he was aware of the coronavirus and was using hand sanitiser.

“What are we expected to do?” the man, wearing a mask that hung loosely around his chin, said.

“On weekends people want to relax and catch up with their friends.

“We are following every precaution by having sanitisers and greeting one another with the elbow.

“That should be enough,” he said.

Some township residents resorted to opening up their garages and inviting friends over.

At a popular Zwide butchery — where meat can be braaied on-site — people gathered outside and drank in their cars.

The butchery does not sell alcohol, but is a popular gathering place.

A 28-year-old male, who did not want to be named, said they were parking outside and so, while many people were there, it did not count as a gathering.

“I am here with four friends and the people parked over there are together.

“They can’t disperse us because we are not all here together,” he said.