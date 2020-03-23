East London patrons fill pubs in defiance of Covid-19 limits

East London pubs and bars are adhering to the 6pm closing time, but patrons are still gathering in numbers beyond the limit stipulated by government.

Pubs and clubs have been limited to 50 patrons at a time as per new government regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

During the weekend the DispatchLIVE visited several popular East London pubs.

At Fanas Pub and Braai in the East London CBD, no more patrons were allowed to enter the premises after 5pm.

However, people appeared to be buying alcohol to take away and drink off premises.

The “takeaway” service drew huge crowds of people.

At the three pubs visited by DispatchLIVE — Fanas, Chimza's Place in Braelyn and Amahlathi in Amalinda — patron numbers were estimated at more than 200 inside the establishments before 5pm.