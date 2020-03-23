Doctor arrested several days after wife’s shooting, court hears
Several days after he allegedly shot his wife in the face, Mkhuseli Boto was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
This came after he was first treated at Livingstone Hospital after injecting himself with insulin, the Port Elizabeth Regional Court heard...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.