Dirty smear trick didn't save thief from the long arm of the law

In a bizarre bid to evade arrest in Cape Town’s CBD, a man who was confronted for allegedly stealing a car tyre stripped naked and smeared his face with faeces.

“The lengths that some people will go to to evade arrest is truly shocking,” said the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith on Monday.

The city’s metro police department made 33 arrests on a range of charges — including murder, attempted murder, drug dealing, resisting arrest and drunk driving — in the past week.

In one of the cases, a metro police CCTV operator spotted a man pushing a trolley down the road and removing the spare tyre from a white Suzuki during the early hours of Saturday. Staff from the central city improvement district were sent to track him down and when they did, “he proceeded to undress himself, before defecating and wiping his face with faeces to evade arrest,” the city said in a statement.

“But that did not deter the police officers who arrived on scene and arrested the suspect for theft out of a motor vehicle.”