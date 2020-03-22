News

Nelson Mandela Bay beaches closed amid virus fears

By Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi - 22 March 2020
SHUT DOWN: A municipal announcement has forced all Nelson Mandela Bay beaches to be closed starting from Sunday. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality announced on Sunday that all beaches would be closed until further notice.

Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said this was in compliance of national directives in an effort to ensure that all necessary precautions are taken to ensure that the transmission of the coronavirus is minimised.

This includes any building or open space that is the property of the municipality.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality disaster management director Shane Brown  said the guidelines by Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, compelled the municipality to close all beaches, braai areas and swimming pools. 

“This is in addition to the closure of sporting facilities, libraries and museums that is already being enforced,” Brown said.

The municipality said it was critical that residents adhere to the guidelines which included no more than 100 people in close contact and no more than 50 people at premises where alcohol is consumed. 

 

