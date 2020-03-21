Pets in the clear for Covid-19

You don’t have to worry about catching Covid-19 from one of your pets — this particular strain of the coronavirus has infected hundreds of thousands of humans around the world but not a single cat or dog has been harmed by it and won’t be.

So if people can’t infect animals with Covid-19, animals can’t pass it on to humans.

National and international health organisations continue to assure pet owners that dogs and cats cannot contract or transmit Covid-19 and now global veterinary diagnostics firm Idexx Laboratories is confirming those assurances.