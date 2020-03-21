Pets in the clear for Covid-19
You don’t have to worry about catching Covid-19 from one of your pets — this particular strain of the coronavirus has infected hundreds of thousands of humans around the world but not a single cat or dog has been harmed by it and won’t be.
So if people can’t infect animals with Covid-19, animals can’t pass it on to humans.
National and international health organisations continue to assure pet owners that dogs and cats cannot contract or transmit Covid-19 and now global veterinary diagnostics firm Idexx Laboratories is confirming those assurances.
Idexx announced earlier this week that the company has evaluated “thousands of canine and feline specimens during validation of a new veterinary test system for the Covid-19 virus” and “seen no positive results in pets to date of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus strain responsible for Covid-19,” according to a company press release.
These new test results support expert recommendations against testing pets for Covid-19. Pet owners whose dogs or cats are showing respiratory clinical signs are advised to contact their veterinarian to test for more common respiratory pathogens.
Perhaps, if you’ve recently taken on a specific type of Chinese bat as a pet you might be vulnerable if some of its droppings land unnoticed on your hot cross bun, but even then the chance of you getting the virus is remote.