MTN to lower data prices by up to 50%

SA’s second largest mobile operator, MTN, will drop data prices for its 30-day bundles by up to 50% from mid-April, the company said yesterday.

MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa said the cost of a 1GB monthly data bundle, which had been the subject of much scrutiny by commission authorities, would fall from R149 to R99.

“We won’t charge more than that,” he said.

In terms of lifeline data, MTN said it would provide each of its customers 20MB of free data daily — or the equivalent of 600MB per customer every month — through its instant messaging platform, Ayoba.

The platform has 500,000 customers in SA.

The operator made the announcement at a briefing at its headquarters in Johannesburg, joined by communications & digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

MTN said it would announce further cuts for businesses and their other services.

After two year of investigation, the Competition Commission released its data services market inquiry report in December.

The report said MTN and Vodacom had to independently reach an agreement with the regulator on substantially reducing data prices within two months of the release of the report.

The commission said there was scope for price reductions of 30-50%.

The competition watchdog gave the two dominant mobile phone operators two months to slash internet connectivity prices or face prosecution.

This deadline was subsequently extended to the beginning of March.