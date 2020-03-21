Man who traveled with first East Cape Covid-19 patient tested

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gombo said the 28-year-old woman who tested positive on Saturday for Covid-19 was still in quarantine in East London and had not been transferred to Port Elizabeth’s Livingstone Hospital; a dedicated isolation unit to deal with the novel virus.

Gombo said the woman was doing “well”.

“We are told she works for Mercedes Benz and her male colleague who accompanied her on a trip to Germany is also undergoing testing,” Gombo added.