First East Cape Covid-19 patient not in contact with co-workers Mercedes-Benz SA says

Mercedes-Benz SA (MBSA) has confirmed that the first reported Covid-19 patient in the Eastern Cape is an employee of the company who had been in self-isolation since returning from Germany.

“We would like to put your mind at ease; this employee did not return to the manufacturing operations and has not been in contact with other employees of the company since returning from Germany,” company spokesperson Thato Mntambo said on Saturday night.

“Therefore, we have no suspected or reported cases of transmissions of Covid-19 on our site.”

Mntambo said since the onset of Covid-19 internationally, MBSA had been vigilant in taking the necessary travel restrictions, medical support, hygiene precautions and other measures to ensure a safe environment for the health of its employees.

“We have implemented several precautionary measures to inhibit the spread of SARS-Covid-19, in adherence with the guidelines of global, national and local health authorities.

“Employees, suppliers and other key stakeholders of MBSA can be assured that measures are in place to detect, manage and contain any cases of Covid-19 should it come to our manufacturing operations.

“Our operations at the manufacturing plant continue as usual.

”She said they would continue to closely monitor the dynamics of the situation and would adjust working arrangements if necessary in collaboration with health authorities.

“We would also ask that the public and community of East London to please respect the privacy of this time.”