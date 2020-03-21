Bay club fined for ignoring booze clampdown

Nelson Mandela Bay metro police officials have fined a Central pub owner for violating regulations aimed at curbing the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The owner of Captain's Pub was fined R2,500 for selling alcohol after 6pm.

Metro police chief Yolande Faro said the offending club owner was penalised as part of law enforcement patrols on Friday night.

She said the non-compliance fine was in accordance with regulation 8 as published in the Government Gazette 43107 that limits the sale, dispensing or transportation of liquor.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality disaster management director Shane Brown said the action indicated the stern consequences facing individuals disregarding the regulations published as part of the national disaster proclamation.

“We would like to appeal to clergy and funeral directions and families to ensure that no more than 100 people are present at church or funeral services.

“We are working closely with the police to ensure that compliance is enforced. No exceptions will be tolerated,” Brown said.