Slain policing forum member ‘was ardent crime fighter’

PREMIUM

Slain Bethelsdorp community policing forum member Robert William Kleinhans was committed to combating rampant crime in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas even when faced with death threats.



This was heard in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday when state witness Warrant Officer Marius McCarthy, section manager of the Bethelsdorp police station’s social crime prevention unit (SCPU), testified in the trial against alleged gangster Marshall Chabide, 36...

