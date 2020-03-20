Postpone bookings for a year, EC government tells tourism industry

The Eastern Cape government has encouraged the tourism industry and nature reserves owned by the state to postpone bookings for a year without penalties as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.

The provincial government will work with the national tier to help small businesses apply for debt relief funding and business growth facility programme, it announced on Friday.

These are among the government's Provincial Integrated Containment plans for Covid-19.

The department of public works is identifying quarantine sites, including unused government buildings, and disinfecting them to fight against the spread of the virus.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said various government departments had implemented programmes specific to their mandates, focusing on employees in the workplace, public places, facilities, and sector organizations.

"We want to make this point that, while we the province has not yet registered a case of a person who tested positive for coronavirus, the province is behind other provinces and countries that are affected," he said.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national disaster following the coronavirus outbreak.

By Friday, the number of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in SA was 202.

Sicwetsha said the Eastern Cape's containment plan was approved by the executive council in Bhisho on Friday.

Some of the interventions include:

-Provision of additional food parcels to required areas depending on the duration of the disaster and extent of economic disruption;

-The department of human settlements will provide temporary shelter for areas where quarantine is not possible;

- All traditional initiation is suspended for the duration of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic; and

-The department of rural development and agrarian reform has established a task team to target food production and harvesting and has postponed all agricultural shows.