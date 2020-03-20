Motorists and residents warned over protests on Addo road

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality on Friday warned residents and motorists to avoid using the Addo road which is still blocked as a result of protests.

Municipal spokesperson, Mthubanzi Mniki, said although the protests subsided overnight a few protestors had not dispersed.

Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge, said officials were on the scene trying their level best to resolve the situation.

He said on Thursday afternoon trucks carrying good were burnt on the corner of Addo road and the M17.

"Since last night at 11pm there were sporadic events (protests) alongside the Addo R65 going past Wells Estate, Kamvelihle, and Motherwell. However, things died down but the Addo road remains closed," he said

He added that at about 6am on Friday morning people started gathering again and blocked the R335.

"At this point in time the R335 is very volatile, and one or two streets inside of the township of Motherwell in Nu 6, 7 and 9 are blocked with (items being) burned in the road," he added.