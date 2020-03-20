Mkhwebane v Modise battle gets ugly

The legal war between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has got even uglier — with both women now seeking personal costs orders against each other in a heated battle over Mkhwebane’s possible impeachment.

In papers filed at the Western Cape High Court this week, Mkhwebane has also compared the newly enacted parliamentary rules that will govern any potential inquiry into her fitness to hold office to the “Sobukwe clause” — the apartheid-era legislation used to arbitrarily extend the imprisonment of PAC leader Robert Sobukwe.

The public protector contends that these rules — which she is challenging in court — are aimed solely “at the removal of Mkhwebane”.

Modise is having none of Mkhwebane’s conspiracy claims and wants her to face a personal costs order for claiming that the speaker had an “ulterior purpose” for approving a DA motion that could result in her impeachment.

The DA contends that Mkhwebane’s incompetence has been clearly demonstrated by the court rulings given against her in the Reserve Bank and Estina dairy project cases, in which the public protector was ordered to personally pay legal costs for unreasonable and “bad faith” litigation.

Mkhwebane is resolute that these rulings are simply the “opinions” of the judges who gave them.

She has now also hit back at the speaker for refusing to suspend any potential inquiry into her fitness to hold office until her major legal challenge to the inquiry process is concluded.

“A neutral observer may ask what the rush is for, as it may well turn out to be a rush in the wrong direction,” Mkhwebane states in court papers, later adding that Modise had adopted the “unbefitting” stance of an “interested adversary” in the case.

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, who is embroiled in a much-publicised battle with his deputy, Patricia Goliath, has agreed that Mkhwebane’s urgent bid to interdict any potential parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office will be heard on March 26 and 27.