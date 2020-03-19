Uitenhage family devastated by killing of baby boy
When Uitenhage resident Lanzie Ligransien heard her toddler son and his cousins screaming in terror, she desperately tried to break down the door of a room that had been barricaded — but it was too late for a baby boy who had been murdered, allegedly by his mother.
As Ligransien, 24, frantically tried to get into the room, she heard the children screaming: “Call the police, she is trying to kill us. Mommy is trying to kill us.”..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.