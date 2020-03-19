Nelson Mandela Bay fish farm appeal extended due to coronavirus

The appeal process against the Algoa Bay fish farm has been extended for 10 days in light of several requests and the global coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came at midday on Thursday, a day before the appeal process was due to draw to a close.

According to the government, the project would net close to R600m in investment and create close to 3,000 jobs.

In February, the Algoa Bay Aquaculture Development Zone was approved on the back of claims that it was a new vehicle for jobs and economic development.

Critics, however, warned that it would increase the risk of shark attacks and turn the Bay into a marine industrial park, with tourism jobs lost.

The department of environmental affairs said in a letter that it had granted permission for a finfish farm near the Port of Ngqura as well as shellfish farms that would focus on oysters and mussels — one off the city’s southern beaches and the other just north of the Port Elizabeth Harbour.

While the process has been endorsed, and approved, the law entitles all affected parties to lodge appeals in a bid to get the state to review its reasons for granting permission.