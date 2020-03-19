Meet your street vendor: Paul Joel

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? 15 years

What time do you get to work? 5am.

Do you have regular customers? Yes.

How did you start selling newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? It allows me to be independent.

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My family and to ensure they are looked after.

What are your hobbies? Watching TV.

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes.

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes.

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The sports section.

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, I enjoy my job and don’t let others affect me. I am a positive person.

Who is your favourite sports team? Man United.

What is your favourite food? Veggies.