Kouga asks residents not to visit municipal buildings

Kouga municipality has discouraged residents from visiting municipal buildings as Covid-19 continues to spread in SA.

Municipal halls, libraries and sports fields will also be closed to residents for the next fours weeks.

Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks encouraged residents to contact the municipality through its telephonic and electronic systems.

“Residents and visitors are encouraged to make use of the municipality’s telephonic and electronic systems to pay their accounts, as well as for account and service-related queries,” he said.

Hendricks said while the municipality’s daily operations would continue, strict access control would be applied at municipal buildings.

“This is necessary for the safety of our staff and the public.

“We regret the inconvenience, but it is an essential safety precaution in these extraordinary times,” he said.