Greenbushes man claims child bride loved him

A 61-year-old Greenbushes man who allegedly paid R17,000 to the uncle of a 13-year-old girl to take her as his bride told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday that he and the girl were in love.



Testifying under cross-examination by state prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel, the man, who cannot be named to protect the girl’s identity, said that after he told the teenager he loved her, she allegedly told him she loved him too because she saw him as someone who did not drink alcohol. ..

