Covid-19: UWC staff told to work from home after academic tests positive

Acting rector and vice-chancellor Vivienne Lawack said the Bellville campus would reopen once those who had been in contact with the man had been cleared.

Lawack said the staff member, who had travelled overseas, had been in contact with other academics, but not students.

“Since the staff member interacted with others, we will close campus in the interest of the safety of our staff and students,” she said.

“We call on all those who travelled to self-isolate, have themselves tested and to notify their line managers of the outcome. There is no cause for panic and we call on everyone to remain calm.”

Lawack said students who had decided to stay in their residences during the university recess were not affected by the instruction to vacate the campus.