Council gives Opera House a further bailout

The Port Elizabeth Opera House has received a third bailout from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to keep the doors of Africa’s oldest theatre open.

The R7.2m will sustain the facility for the next three years, with the first payment made in February.

The details of the payment are contained in a report meant to be noted at a sports, arts and culture committee which was to meet on Friday.

The meeting was, however, postponed with no new date given.

The report requested that councillors note the agreement, along with the first tranche paid, after a council decision in June 2019 to financially support the theatre until the end of the 2021/2022 financial year.

The money will be divvied up with 75% used for arts programmes and the remaining amount on project management.

The municipality first forked out R1.5m in 2016 after the Opera House did not have enough money to pay salaries.

A year later, the metro intervened again — this time with R6.8m — with money paid during the 2016/2017, 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 financial years.

The R7.2m is an extension of the agreement that saw the Opera House paid R6.8m

On Wednesday, theatre manager Monde Ngonyama said he was grateful for the R7.2m financial assistance.

“The extension by the municipality will give us the chance to up the ante,” he said, adding the Opera House would have closed down without the support.

“The Opera House is a cultural institution owned by the state that requires all the resources it can get to advance the government’s mandate to support, promote and develop the arts.”

He said after the R6.8m bailout, most of shows had been recorded for the first time, creating an archive of performing arts in the city.

Ngonyama said the new funding would allow the theatre to partner with Dr John Kani on two projects.

“Kani will audition and direct local actors to perform a double treat; Sizwe Banzi Is Dead and The Island,” he said.

The two plays are written by Kani, Athol Fugard and Winston Ntshona.

“We are now emphasising our stature as a national institution,” Ngonyama said.

In the report, acting sports, recreation, arts and culture executive director Charmaine Williams said the R7.2m would ensure the sustainability of the theatre.

“The municipality was approached by the Opera House board to provide financial support to mitigate the eminent risk of closure due to an insufficient budget to sustain operations,” she wrote.

“The Bay is the cradle of creativity, particularly in relation to producing legends in the performing arts. The Opera House plays a crucial role in the continued discovery, development and highlighting of performing arts talent not just in the Bay but the province at large.”

She said no material breaches had been discovered with the initial agreement and that the Opera House had met all its obligations.

This included hosting various festivals, developing arts appreciation and employing local artists.

The Herald reported last month that arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa had announced that the Opera House would be declared a cultural institution, and once done, would be renamed the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex.