WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa briefs media on Covid-19 after meeting MPs

By TimesLIVE - 18 March 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to brief the media after his meeting with opposition parties where they discussed a response plan to the coronavirus epidemic.

On Sunday Ramaphosa announced that the government would implement a ban on foreigners visiting from high-risk countries - including Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, the UK and China - effective from Wednesday.

As at Wednesday morning, the health department announced that SA had 116 registered Covid-19 cases.

The government has prohibited public gatherings of more than 100 people and postponed Human Rights Day commemorations.

