Tourists advised to postpone trips to Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape Park’s and Tourism Agency has asked those who have booked into tourism establishments to postpone their trips, while also asking accommodation owners to be creative with cancellation policies.

The agency’s communications and media manager, Oyanga Ngalika, said the Covid-19 outbreak had had a severe impact on both the global and national economy.

Ngalika said this had an economic knock-on effect which was felt across the tourism industry with widespread cancellations and subsequent disruptions to anticipated revenues.

“The president outlined several measures to be taken immediately — he asked that all South Africans respond positively.

“To date there are still no known cases of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape. As an authority tasked with promoting tourism, ECPTA would like to work with the public to maintain that status.”

Ngalika said the national department of tourism would address planning issues related to the anticipated deficits as a result of cancellations.

She said South African tourism would be responsible for centralised communication with regular postings on its website www.southafrika.net.

ECPTA would then share those on its website www.visiteasterncape.co.za.

“The tourism sector and the public are also encouraged to adhere to and heed the East Cape government measures from departments such as health, social development, roads and transport as led by premier Oscar Mabuyene,” Ngalika said.

“With regards to the 15 ECPTA managed provincial reserves spread across the East Cape, the agency encourages all visitors who have booked a stay over the next four weeks to postpone their visit.

“They can postpone for a later date within the next 12 months,” she said.

She also asked those in the tourism sector to consider innovative ways of amending cancellation policies to accommodate tourists who could not travel during this period.

She said this was a means of maintaining their customer loyal base and to keep tourists coming back to the Eastern Cape.