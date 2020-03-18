Port Elizabeth hijacker shot dead, cargo worth R3m recovered

A man was killed in a shootout with police after allegedly hijacking a delivery vehicle transporting R3m worth of cigarettes.

The shootout erupted at about midday on Tuesday after the vehicle tracking company alerted Kinkelbos police to a hijacked vehicle that was heading towards Port Elizabeth along the N2.

The truck was hijacked outside Port Alfred on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said efforts had been unsuccessfully made to intercept the vehicle and pull it off the road.

“This resulted in a car chase on the N2. Various police vehicles responded to assist colleagues in stopping the truck. The suspects began shooting at the police during the chase,” he said.

“The truck turned off on the R335 towards Motherwell and then into Jijana Street, Wells Estate, where it came to a stop. Shots were still being fired at the police, who were returning fire.”

Beetge said two suspects, the driver and a passenger, had jumped out of the truck to escape and one had been shot.

“The driver was fatally wounded and died on the scene, while the second suspect tried to evade arrest by fleeing between the houses. He was arrested a short distance later after a brief chase.”

No firearm was recovered and it is believed to have been thrown out of the vehicle during the chase.

Beetge said the 45-year-old driver who was hijacked had been abducted and was found inside the truck.

“A bakkie allegedly forced the delivery vehicle off the road about 40km outside Port Alfred,” he said.

“The men took the passenger [driver’s assistant] out of the delivery vehicle and held him hostage in the bakkie while the other two suspects sped off in the delivery vehicle with the truck driver inside.”

After the shootout, the delivery driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver’s assistant was left on the side of road near Port Alfred and the driver of the bakkie is at large.

The suspect is due to appear in the Port Alfred magistrate’s court on Thursday for a string of charges related to the hijacking.

More arrests are expected.