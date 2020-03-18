‘Patient Zero of the winelands’: Cape estates close

Several top wine estates in the Cape winelands have shut some or all of their operations after a member of a Dutch wine tour — which visited 30 estates and venues during a 10-day trip — tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend.

“He’s probably the Patient Zero of the Winelands,” Karl Lambour, general manager of Tokara Wine and Olive Estate in Stellenbosch, said.

The estate hosted a private dinner for the group on March 9, and Lambour sat next to the man for several hours.

“That tour covered the length and breadth of our winemaking region,” he said.

“It’s devastating.”

Lambour is now isolating at home, as are two members of his marketing team and the restaurant staff members who were on duty that night.

The estate has closed its doors until March 24.

Along with all the other affected Western Cape winelands venues, Lambour received a call from the infected man on Sunday, a day after he tested positive for Covid-19 at a Cape hospital.

The other 37 members of the group, all serious wine enthusiasts, flew back to the Netherlands on Friday.

Several other top estates which hosted the group during their March 3-13 stay have temporarily closed, either completely or in part from Monday, on hearing that a member of the group — a middle-aged man — had tested positive for the virus.

They include Delheim, Leeu Estates, Uitsig, Steenberg, Almenkerk Wine Estate, Anthonij Rupert Wines, L’Ormarins Estate, Kanonkop and Bosman Family Vineyards.

Unlike Tokara and Delheim, Bosman did not disclose in its Facebook post the reason for its closure, saying only: “Following the decisive measures implemented by the government [on Sunday night] we are unified in our response and regret to inform you that our hospitality doors at Bosman Family Vineyards in Hermanus will be closed for the following week for assessment.”