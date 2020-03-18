Passenger ships barred from PE port but cargo vessels still allowed
All passenger liners meant to dock at the port of Port Elizabeth have been cancelled but commercial cargo operations continue as normal as coronavirus fears continue to sweep the globe.
Port of Port Elizabeth manager Rajesh Dana said President Cyril Ramaphosa — who on Sunday addressed the nation on measure introduced to safeguard citizens — had not referred to the total closure of any seaport.
“The president’s speech did not refer to the total closure of any seaport, but rather only mentioned that two seaports would be closed to passenger vessels and crew changes.
“It was not confirmed which ports those were. Transnet National Ports Authority will communicate the latest developments as soon as possible but [we] must reiterate that no seaports in SA are being closed,” he said.
Dana said while no-one was being turned away from the port, non-essential visits were discouraged.
“In line with standard operating procedures from the department of health, all foreign vessels regardless of vessel type must still receive free pratique (permission granted to a ship to have dealings with a port) from the port health department and details of the last 10 ports of call are to be recorded before arrival.
“Only once free pratique is confirmed by port health vessels will be allowed to berth and be serviced by terminal operators for loading or discharging cargo and commodities,” Dana said.