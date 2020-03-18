Passenger ships barred from PE port but cargo vessels still allowed

All passenger liners meant to dock at the port of Port Elizabeth have been cancelled but commercial cargo operations continue as normal as coronavirus fears continue to sweep the globe.

Port of Port Elizabeth manager Rajesh Dana said President Cyril Ramaphosa — who on Sunday addressed the nation on measure introduced to safeguard citizens — had not referred to the total closure of any seaport.

“The president’s speech did not refer to the total closure of any seaport, but rather only mentioned that two seaports would be closed to passenger vessels and crew changes.