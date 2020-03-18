National Arts Festival goes virtual

“The 2020 National Arts Festival will go down in our history as the first ever virtual edition.”

Explaining their decision, the organisers said because of the ban on major events, travel restrictions and recommendations on use of public transport, “our artists and visitors can’t get to Makhanda and we can’t get to them”.

“We don’t want to contribute to the spread of the virus and fully understand that this is a time for isolation,” the organisers said.

They added that they would be engaging directly “all artists and traders who are currently registered to participate in the 2020 festival”.

Performers who had been expecting to descend on Makhanda said there were positives — and potential challenges — in having a digital festival.

Port Elizabeth playwright and actor Xabiso Zweni said: “From a creative side one can go wild with going digital, depending on whether you livestream or whether you pre-record.

“When you pre-record you can edit and do major things with your work, especially when you are doing theatre.

“However, this has cost implications — if I was doing a one-man show for the National Arts Festival and I was travelling only by myself then it would be less cost.

“Now that we are going to digital that means that I would now need proper camera people, proper editors and that means that is extra costs,” Zweni said.