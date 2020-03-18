'Most of the world's airlines will be bankrupt by May,' says Centre for Aviation

“This is a crisis and as far as the airlines go, it has never been worse.”

Numerous events across the country have been cancelled due to the outbreak. From graduation ceremonies, weddings and church gathering to music festivals. This has left many South Africans with booked flights and paid-for accommodation that are of no use to them any more.

In light of the measures given by the president to combat the virus, airlines in SA are facing clients who are demanding refunds and the wavering of cancellation fees.

Dr Sello Mashamaite bought return tickets with FlySafair this past weekend for his daughter's graduation, which has since been cancelled. “I bought the tickets and 30 minutes later we were told the graduation was cancelled,” he told TimesLIVE.

He immediately called the airline to cancel the tickets and get a refund. “They offered me two options. One was to change the dates and the other was to opt for a voucher that lasts for six months, but I would have to pay R300 [extra] per flight.”

Mashamaite said he was disappointed with the way the airline handled everything because the situation was beyond his control. “Even after I told them what the president had said and they are aware of what is happening in the world ... they still wouldn't give me a refund.”

He added that his accommodation cancellation with Booking.com went smoothly and he received a full refund.