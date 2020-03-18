Intentionally infecting a person with Covid-19 could result in charges

The government has introduced strict regulations that would see people who intentionally infect others with Covid-19 prosecuted for assault, attempted murder or even murder.

The regulations were gazetted late on Wednesday by cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The regulations, effective immediately, detailed when people would be committing an offence or be liable for a penalty under the national state of disaster.

If anyone disregards the government’s instructions to prevent gatherings of more than 100 people or more than 50 people where alcohol is served, they may face a fine, jail time or both.

The government is taking unprecedented measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, which has been declared a global pandemic.