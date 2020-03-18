Covid-19: 'Patient zero' has recovered, says KZN premier Sihle Zikalala
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said on Wednesday that “patient zero”, the country's first confirmed case of Covid-19, had recovered.
Zikalala said at a briefing in Durban that the 38-year-old man from Hilton in the Midlands was ready to be discharged from hospital.
Thursday will mark two weeks since the father of two tested positive for the virus and was subsequently quarantined at home outside Pietermaritzburg.
TimesLIVE reported that he was among a group of 10 people, including his wife, who had travelled to Italy.
The group returned to SA on Sunday, March 1, via OR Tambo International Airport and later travelled to Durban.