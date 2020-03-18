News

Covid-19: 'Patient zero' has recovered, says KZN premier Sihle Zikalala

By Orrin Singh - 18 March 2020
Officials say China could start clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine in late April.
Officials say China could start clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine in late April.
Image: STR/AFP

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said on Wednesday that “patient zero”, the country's first confirmed case of Covid-19, had recovered.

Zikalala said at a briefing in Durban that the 38-year-old man from Hilton in the Midlands was ready to be discharged from hospital.

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Patients from Spain, Italy and Denmark who have recovered from the virus share their experiences.

Thursday will mark two weeks since the father of two tested positive for the virus and was subsequently quarantined at home outside Pietermaritzburg.

TimesLIVE reported that he was among a group of 10 people, including his wife, who had travelled to Italy.

The group returned to SA on Sunday, March 1, via OR Tambo International Airport and later travelled to Durban.

Latest Videos

"It's only the wealthy that can panic buy": Why panic buying is harming the ...
"It's only the wealthy that can panic buy": Why panic buying is harming the ...

Most Read

X