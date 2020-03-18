Covid-19 live updates: Refusing to quarantine could land you in jail

Refusing to quarantine or self-isolate could land you in jail for up to 10 years

Anyone who refuses to quarantine or self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 can be prosecuted.

That's according to constitutional law expert Prof Pierre de Vos, who cautioned against this criminal act.

A family, including a mother and daughter who tested positive for Covid-19, was tracked down by police and returned to a health facility in Gauteng on Tuesday after refusing quarantine.