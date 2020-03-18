Coronavirus cases in SA now at 116
Coronavirus cases have surged past the 100 mark after 31 people tested positive for the novel COVID-19.
By late last night, the cases stood at 85 but on Wednesday morning, the health department confirmed that the number had increased to 116.
As it stands, Gauteng accounts for 52% of the total tally.Of the new cases, 16 people tested positive in Gauteng, 10 in the Western Cape, three in KwaZulu-Natal and two in Mpumalanga.So far, there are 14 local transmission cases, meaning people who contracted the virus without any international travel history.
“As part of tracking and tracing, we have collated background information on how these patients were infected,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said.
“We will provide information to the public, so as to give a sense of these local transmissions occur.”He said that they would be disclosing further information as they bound by patient confidentially.