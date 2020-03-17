ZCC calls meeting to discuss Easter pilgrimage

Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has called a meeting with its members and health professionals on Saturday where they are expected to discuss issues related to the annual Easter pilgrimage amid coronavirus concerns.

In a circular to its ministers and branches, ZCC said its clergy are expected to attend the task team meeting. The meeting follows an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that gatherings of more 100 people were prohibited as one of the means to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Over 60 people have thus far tested positive for the Covid-19 and Ramaphosa has since declared it a national disaster.

The annual pilgrimage attracts over a million people from within and outside the borders of the country.

“We notify you that you are being asked at Moria on the date above [21 March], we ask that you bring your children who work in the health sector as doctors, professional nurses and emergency medical services to form part of the District Property Task Team,” the circular reads.

Each district was asked to send 10 people.Although a few churches have announced their closure amid the global pandemic, it appears that the pilgrimage will continue.

Premier Stan Mathabatha said that they had already met with the ZCC leader Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane and they would distribute pamphlets to the church to raise awareness.