Tourism body calls for calm as travel ban caused by coronavirus takes effect

The travel ban imposed by government as part of “extraordinary measures” to reduce the impact of coronavirus will have dire results for SA’s inbound tourism private sector and its international partners.

The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) made this comment after the decision announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

It entails imposing travel bans, from Wednesday, to and from high-risk countries, including South Korea, Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, USA, UK and China.

The ban also entails the cancellation of visas granted to citizens from high-risk destinations and any foreigners who visited a high-risk country will be denied a visa.

Satsa communication manager Natalia Rosa said there had been an increase in the number of cancellations of bookings from people coming to SA and from South Africans who planned to travel overseas.

However, Rosa said it was too early to judge the impact of the ban on foreigners travelling to SA.